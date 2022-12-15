Iowa Hawkeyes Land Another Former Wolverine from Transfer Portal

Iowa Hawkeye football fans were very pleased earlier this month when former Michigan Wolverine quarterback Cade McNamara announced that he would be transferring to the program following this season.

Today, Hawkeye fans are rejoicing yet again after another addition from rival Michigan via the transfer portal, as longtime Wolverine Tight End Erick All announced that he is transferring to Iowa as well.

All has spent the past four seasons as a member of the Michigan football program.

In case you missed it earlier this season, All was also featured in a College Gameday spotlight in an unforgettable story about the man that saved his life as an infant. If you haven't seen it, it is worth every second. Watch it here.

All is a 6'4" 245 pound target at tight end that will come into the program will built-in familiarity with QB Cade McNamara. In four years in Ann Arbor, All has served chiefly as a run blocker, but has 54 career catches for 565 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

Here is the post confirming the commitment from All's twitter page:

It's more good news for the Hawkeyes and Head Coach Kirk Ferentz, who now have the 2nd-ranked transfer portal class as it currently stands in the country per 247Sports.

