Notable Minnesota Vikings Wideout Changing Position to Tight End

The Minnesota Vikings have without a doubt some of the most talented pass catchers in all of the NFL.

They are loaded at wide receiver, and it starts with the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history as of this week, Justin Jefferson.

Minnesota has a total of three former first-round picks at wide receiver on the roster, but one of them is changing positions according to the team.

Per VikingzFanPage on Twitter:

It's not a huge surprise, given the fact that the Vikings have a ton of competition at wide receiver already, and could use a potential boost (and injury fill-in) at Tight End.

Starting Tight End T.J. Hockenson is still working his way back from injury, and there is no clearly defined starter in the interim.

Harry has had a very disappointing career to this stage, spending just three seasons with the Patriots after they took him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In his career, Harry has just 64 catches for 714 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Although he appeared in 9 games last season for Minnesota, he didn't record an offensive statistic.

Sources: VikingzFanPage on Twitter and Pro Football Reference (Stats)