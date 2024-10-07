Iowa Hawkeyes to Lose RB Leshon Williams to Transfer Portal

We continue to venture into further uncharted territory in the world of college football, and one of our area programs is dealing with some mid-season losses to the transfer portal.

The Iowa Hawkeyes, who entered the season with a plethora of options in the offensive backfield, are now losing one of those options.

Leshon Williams, who led the team in rushing last season, has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Per ESPN.com:

Kaleb Johnson has emerged as Iowa's top running back this season and ranks second in FBS in rushing with 771 yards and 10 touchdowns. The junior began the season with four consecutive 100-yard performances, including a career-high 206 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Minnesota. Williams played in 33 games over his four seasons with the Hawkeyes and produced 1,496 yards from scrimmage and four scores. The fifth-year senior will have one more season of eligibility in 2025.

In addition, the Hawkeyes might also be losing a wide receiver in the near future:

Iowa wide receiver Kaleb Brown also announced he will redshirt and sit out the rest of the season. Brown did not say whether he will transfer.

The Hawkeyes are 3-2 following a tough road loss Saturday at #3 Ohio State, and now gear up to face off with Washington at home in Iowa City on Saturday.

Source: ESPN.com