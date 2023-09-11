Iowa Hawkeyes Back in Top 25 Following Win Over Cyclones

Back and forth we go. The Iowa Hawkeyes won their opener over Utah State as the 25th ranked team in the country, but it wasn't enough for the AP Voters, as they dropped them out of the poll in Week 2.

Now in Week 3, the Hawkeyes are back (if they ever actually left).

Following a dominant 20-13 win over Iowa State on the road, Iowa has reclaimed the 25th spot in the latest AP Poll.

Here is the entirety of the poll, with a ton of movers and shakers since last week:

AP Top 25 college football poll First-place votes in parentheses.

1. Georgia (55) 2. Michigan (2) 3. Florida State (3) 4. Texas (2) 5. USC 6. Ohio State 7. Penn State 8. Washington 9. Notre Dame 10. Alabama 11. Tennessee 12. Utah 13. Oregon 14. LSU 15. Kansas State 16. Oregon State 17. Ole Miss 18. Colorado 19. Oklahoma 20. North Carolina 21. Duke 22. Miami 23. Washington State 24. UCLA 25. Iowa

Next up for Iowa, it's a battle at home at Kinnick Stadium against Western Michigan on Saturday.

Don't look ahead, but Iowa takes on fellow ranked Big Ten foe Penn State in Week 4 in what could and should be a colossal early season matchup.

Source: ESPN.com