Iowa Hawkeyes Back in Top 25 Following Win Over Wisconsin

There are ugly football games, and then there is what we saw on Saturday afternoon between Wisconsin and Iowa.

The Badgers were a big favorite in the contest, but a big touchdown run early propelled the Hawkeyes to the road upset.

Following the win, the Hawkeyes not only take an outright lead in the Big Ten West, but also find themselves back in the AP Top 25.

Here are the latest rankings, which have the Washington Huskies in the Top 5 following a dramatic home win over rival Oregon:

First-place votes in parentheses

1. Georgia (43) 2. Michigan (16) 3. Ohio State (1) 4. Florida State (1) 5. Washington (2) 6. Oklahoma 7. Penn State 8. Texas 9. Oregon 10. North Carolina 11. Alabama 12. Oregon State 13. Ole Miss 14. Utah 15. Notre Dame 16. Duke 17. Tennessee 18. USC 19. LSU 20. Missouri 21. Louisville 22. Air Force 23. Tulane 24. Iowa 25. UCLA

24th isn't the prettiest spot to be, but it's an upward climb for the Hawkeyes, who were embarrassed at Penn State earlier this year.

Here are the latest standings in the Big Ten West as of Monday:

Iowa's remaining schedule includes the following:

vs. Minnesota, vs. Northwestern, vs. Rutgers, vs. Illinois, and at Nebraska.

That's a very favorable (and home-game-laden) schedule for a team that seems destined to win the Big Ten West.

