Usually, when someone tries to steal something they have the minimum equipment required to execute the heist.

An Iowa man had significantly less than that and failed fantastically.

According to NWestIowa.com, Sioux Center Police got a call about a trailer theft that was being attempted by a pair of inebriated males at the intersection of 3rd Street and 1st Avenue.

Police arrived on the scene and saw a white car and trailer stuck together parked in the middle of the street.

Witnesses told officers that one of the men, 23-year-old Bruno Rumualdo Ramos-Chilel, was hanging out the front window of the car holding onto the trailer while the driver was trying to drive away. It was working about as well as you would imagine a human tow hitch ball would be able to perform.

Officers observed that Ramos-Chilel showed signs of being intoxicated, like bloodshot watery eyes, the stench of alcohol, as well as a lack of physical balance. When asked if he had been drinking he admitted to having two beers. He may have been telling the truth, but the "two beers" may have been 40-ounce bottles since several of them were found in the back seat of the car. That would make his two beers the equivalent of more than a six-pack of 12-ounce beers.

Ramos-Chilel was charged with fourth-degree theft, public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol. His accomplice fled the scene on foot when police arrived, but he has been identified and warrants were issued for arrest on charges of fourth-degree theft, driving while barred and possession of an open container of alcohol.