Iowa Man Passed Out in Drivers Seat, Gets Arrested

Sometimes a police officer has to make a tough decision about whether or not to arrest someone. Sometimes it is unbelievably easy to make that decision. This is an example of the latter for one Iowa man.

According to NWestIowa.com, 43-year-old Ruben Galvan was found passed out while sitting behind the wheel of his 2014 Chevy Silverado. The vehicle was in the parking lot of the Shell Sioux-per Center gas station in Sioux Center.

Officers investigating found Galvan to have watery bloodshot eyes, was speaking with slurred speech, did not have physical balance that was good enough to walk a parking lot paint stripe, and could not pass field sobriety tests. He also admitted to drinking five beers.

Sioux Center police arrested Galvan and charged him with first-offense operating while under the influence.