The last time I played jinx, or pinch, poke you owe me a Coke, I don't recall "strangle" being involved with saying the same thing at the same time.

According to NWestIowa.com, an Iowa man was charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness on Wednesday after an incident the previous weekend.

61-year-old Thomas Tyrone Bryant of Primghar was cited because of an altercation that occurred on Saturday, April 23, in Primghar. Bryant allegedly punched, pinched, and tried to strangle a Sheldon man.

The O'Brien County Sheriff's Office did not say what the reason was for the alleged altercation, nor did they say that a jinx was involved that would have caused either man to owe the other a soft drink of any kind, it was just something that came to mind when the report detailed that pinching had occurred.

The victim sustained minor injuries that included red marks along his right arm, shoulder, back, and also below his right eye.

Had this been a case of jinx, in which the two men said the same word or phrase at the same time, it is understood that a mild pinch and poke between friends is all that is required before the Coke is delivered.

