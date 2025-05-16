Iowa State Alum Purdy Inks Massive $265M Deal with SF

Mr. Irrelevant no more! Iowa State Cyclone alum and current San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy inked a massive contract extension with the team on Friday afternoon.

Purdy's deal had been the subject of a ton of scrutiny and speculation over the past few months, and the Niners put any rumors to bed with a massive deal for their star QB.

Per ESPN.com:

From the moment Brock Purdy stepped in as their starter in 2022, the San Francisco 49ers have told anyone who would listen that he is the quarterback of not only their present but also their future.

On Friday, the Niners put significant action behind those words as they agreed to a five-year, $265 million deal that includes $181 million in overall guaranteed money with Purdy, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's a massive pay raise for Purdy, known as Mr. Irrelevant for being the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

He earned $2.6 million total over his first three NFL seasons, making him the NFL's 76th-highest-paid QB over that span (2022-24), according to Roster Management System. His new contract has an average salary of $53 million, meaning he will get paid more per week under his new deal ($2.9 million) than he did over the first three years of his career combined.

At the league meeting in Florida, general manager John Lynch made it clear that he believed a deal was in the offing.

"I think we're going to get the deal done," Lynch said March 31. "That's what I believe. We'll just leave it at that."

From there, Purdy reported for the start of the offseason program in April, a sign that things were trending toward a deal. The week of the NFL draft last month, Lynch said there were "substantive talks" that had things going in a "good direction."

Finally, it all came together Friday.

Perhaps that should be no surprise, though, given the 49ers' belief in Purdy. A few days after a disappointing 6-11 season that saw Purdy's production dip from his Pro Bowl level in 2023, Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan said they wanted Purdy around for the long haul.

"Brock is the leader of our team," Shanahan said Jan. 8. "I've loved these three years with Brock. I plan on being with Brock here the whole time I'm here. Brock's been a stud. He's a guy I've got a lot of confidence in just as a human, but it starts with what he's done in the field these last two and a half years and [we're] capable of winning a Super Bowl with him. We just almost did. And I know he is capable of getting the Niners a Super Bowl in the future."