Iowa State, Creighton Headline Area Teams in Preseason Hoops Poll

If the Preseason Men's College Basketball poll is any indication, at least a few area programs could be in for BIG seasons.

The Iowa State Cyclones are very well thought of this preseason and are joined by the Creighton Blue Jays as area teams in the Top 25.

TJ Otzelberger's team is so well thought of they've cracked the Top 5!

Here's the entire preseason poll:

Associated Press Preseason Top 25 First-place votes in parentheses

Team Pts. 1. Kansas (30) 1,449 2. Alabama (14) 1,428 3. UConn (11) 1,345 4. Houston (4) 1,343 5. Iowa State 1,177 6. Gonzaga (1) 1,157 7. Duke 1,154 8. Baylor 1,109 9. North Carolina 1,037 10. Arizona 905 11. Auburn 901 12. Tennessee 775 13. Texas A&M 737 14. Purdue 678 15. Creighton 631 16. Arkansas 625 17. Indiana 492 18. Marquette 484 19. Texas 332 20. Cincinnati 271 21. Florida 249 22. UCLA 210 23. Kentucky 191 24. Ole Miss 132 25. Rutgers 102

Preseason #1 Kansas has a ton of incoming talent, including a few players with local ties:

The 2024-25 Men's College Basketball season officially begins in Sioux Falls with The Field of 68 Basketball Showcase on Monday, November 4th at the Sanford Pentagon.

For more information on the event, visit the official page here.

Sources: ESPN.com and The Field of 68