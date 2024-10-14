Iowa State, Creighton Headline Area Teams in Preseason Hoops Poll
If the Preseason Men's College Basketball poll is any indication, at least a few area programs could be in for BIG seasons.
The Iowa State Cyclones are very well thought of this preseason and are joined by the Creighton Blue Jays as area teams in the Top 25.
TJ Otzelberger's team is so well thought of they've cracked the Top 5!
Here's the entire preseason poll:
Associated Press Preseason Top 25
First-place votes in parentheses
|Team
|Pts.
|1. Kansas (30)
|1,449
|2. Alabama (14)
|1,428
|3. UConn (11)
|1,345
|4. Houston (4)
|1,343
|5. Iowa State
|1,177
|6. Gonzaga (1)
|1,157
|7. Duke
|1,154
|8. Baylor
|1,109
|9. North Carolina
|1,037
|10. Arizona
|905
|11. Auburn
|901
|12. Tennessee
|775
|13. Texas A&M
|737
|14. Purdue
|678
|15. Creighton
|631
|16. Arkansas
|625
|17. Indiana
|492
|18. Marquette
|484
|19. Texas
|332
|20. Cincinnati
|271
|21. Florida
|249
|22. UCLA
|210
|23. Kentucky
|191
|24. Ole Miss
|132
|25. Rutgers
|102
Preseason #1 Kansas has a ton of incoming talent, including a few players with local ties:
Kansas coach Bill Self retooled in the offseason, landing one of the nation's top transfer classes with AJ Storr (Wisconsin), guard Zeke Mayo (South Dakota State) and Rylan Griffen (Alabama) joining Dickinson and fellow seniors Dajuan Harris Jr. and KJ Adams Jr. -- both part of the Jayhawks' 2022 national title squad -- to form a deeper and more talented team.
The 2024-25 Men's College Basketball season officially begins in Sioux Falls with The Field of 68 Basketball Showcase on Monday, November 4th at the Sanford Pentagon.
For more information on the event, visit the official page here.
Sources: ESPN.com and The Field of 68
