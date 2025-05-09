Iowa State’s Higgins Receives Unique ‘First Ever’ Deal with HOU

The Houston Texans drafted both Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel of Iowa State just a few weeks ago in an effort to bolster their young wide receiver corps.

Higgins was the 34th overall pick on Friday Night of the NFL Draft, and the Texans have officially agreed to terms with the big-bodied wideout as of Thursday.

The deal agreed to is a unique one for a second-round pick and is actually a first in NFL history.

According to ProFootballTalk:

The Texans have agreed to terms with rookie wide receiver Jayden Higgins, according to multiple reports. Higgins will receive a fully guaranteed four-year, $11.7 million contract, the first time ever a second-round pick has gotten a fully guaranteed contract.

It's an interesting tidbit and a reinforcement of the opinion that the Texans loved Jayden Higgins coming out this year. So much so that the team has given him a fully guaranteed deal, something no team has done before with any pick outside of the first round.

Higgins was a hot commodity as well as an electrifying playmaker in college. In just two years in Ames, Higgins hauled in 140 catches for 2,166 yards and 16 touchdowns. While at Iowa State, Higgins garnered All-America honors as well as All-Conference honors in 2024.

Sources: Cyclones.com and Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

