Surprise! Iowa State HC Campbell to Interview for Notable NFL Job

Iowa State Cyclones Head Football Coach Matt Campbell has long been linked to potential NFL opportunities.

This year, there are six Head Coach openings (so far) around the league, and Campbell will reportedly interview for at least one at this point.

That opening is with the Chicago Bears.

Get our free mobile app

The Bears let go of Coach Matt Eberflus midseason and have a very long list of candidates that they plan to interview.

Per Brad Biggs on Twitter:

According to the Chicago Tribune:

Campbell, 45, has been the Cyclones coach since 2016, and his name has popped up previously for jobs not only at more traditional college powers, but also in the NFL.

Campbell has had a lot of success in reshaping and ushering the Cyclone program into one of its best stretches in history.

This past season was the first ever Cyclone regular season with double-digit wins, and Campbell and the team finished the season 11-3 with a victory in the PopTarts Bowl.

Campbell just signed an extension through 2032, but if the right opportunity comes along in the NFL, he may make the jump.

Sources: Cyclones.com, Chicago Tribune and Brad Biggs Twitter

The Best Passing Yardage Seasons in Chicago Bears History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien