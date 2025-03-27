Iowa MBB Transfer Freeman Chooses Creighton Blue Jays

Owen Freeman was one of many defections from the Iowa Hawkeye Men's Basketball program in the wake of the firing of Coach Fran McCaffery.

Hawkeye fans are hopeful that some of those players that entered the portal may opt to return under new Head Coach Ben McCollum.

Owen Freeman will not be staying put in Iowa City.

Get our free mobile app

Per SportingNews:

One player who entered the portal was sophomore Owen Freeman. The center had been a strong point for Iowa in his first two seasons, though his year was marred by injuries. McCollum would have liked to keep Freeman in Iowa City, but it appears that won't be the case. On Wednesday night, Freeman took to his Instagram account to announce where he would be transferring. He revealed that he would be joining Big East powerhouse Creighton under head coach Greg McDermott.

It's a big move for Freeman, who joins a program in Omaha that has won 20 or more games in ten straight seasons, seven of which had NCAA Tournament appearances.

This season, Creighton finished 25-11 and bowed out in the second round of the tournament. Freeman should be a natural fit for the Blue Jays and help replace the departing Ryan Kalkbrenner next season.

Sources: Sporting News on MSN and Sports Reference

Top 12 Iowa Hawkeyes All-Time Passing Leaders Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Ten Nebraska Cornhusker Alums in the NFL Gallery Credit: Bert Remien