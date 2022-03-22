Is Chick-fil-A Now Delivering in Sioux Falls?

It's been six months since Chick-fil-A took Sioux Falls by storm and in that time you can hardly drive by without seeing an endless line. Some thought, that after the initial craze for something new, business would eventually die down. It hasn't. And that's not just here in Sioux Falls.

Chick-fil-A's all over the country are being bombarded with long lines of customers who can't get enough of those addictive chicken sandwiches. So much so, that a Chick-fil-A in California was recently declared a public nuisance due to its never-ending long line of cars.

Because of the long wait, many residents of Sioux Falls have yet to visit the establishment, and a growing number of people have been clamoring for the restaurant to begin delivering its food to hungry customers.

Well, the wait is over as the food chain is now delivering via Doordash.

Whether you're craving one of their mouthwatering sandwiches, or maybe their delicious chicken nuggets, you can now get it all delivered right to your door.

Keep in mind, with the delivery fee and tip, it can get quite pricey, but if you're willing to fork over the dough, Doordash will come to your rescue. Just make sure to ask for extra Chick-fil-A sauce when you order.

You can order for yourself at this link from Doordash.

