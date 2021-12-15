Is it Really Illegal to Drive With Muddy Tires in Minnesota?

Each and every state has its share of head-scratching laws, but some are so strange, you have to wonder, how they became laws in the first place?

According to urban legend, the state of Minnesota has a law in the books that declares a driver can be cited for having muddy tires on their vehicle. But does this law really exist?

A recent article from Far and Wide on 25 of the weirdest laws in the U.S. mentions this bizarre Minnesota law. It doesn't mention when the law was enacted, or why it was passed in the first place, but does go on to write that this is, in fact, a Minnesota law. So, is this true? Well, yes and no.

As it turns out, the law isn't for the entire state of Minnesota, but rather the city of Minnetonka, which is a suburb of Minneapolis.

According to an article from CNBC, here's the reason for this peculiar law:

In Minnetonka, Minnesota, it is considered a public nuisance, and therefore illegal for “a truck or other vehicle whose wheels or tires deposit mud, dirt, sticky substances, litter or other material on any street or highway.” All violations of the Minnetonka code are subject to fines up to $2,000 but a spokesperson for the city said the city -CNBC

So, there you go. The moral of this story? Make sure to wash your tires thoroughly before entering the community of Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Story Source: Far and Wide

Story Source: CNBC

