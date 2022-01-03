Is Sioux Falls Not A Good New Year’s Resolutions Keeping City?

Keeping New Year's Resolutions is an iffy proposition, at best. Even if you're in the best frame of mind, your resolve to improve or change your life has been made even more difficult by the weird, unheard-of happenings over the last two years.

And, according to those strange little number-crunching, scientific, surveying gnomes at Wallet Hub, the city you live in could be "setting you up for failure"! Some more great news, huh?

More than 70% of people admit they have not kept their New Year's resolutions in the past. But, out of 180 U.S. cities, Sioux Falls came in 51st, and that means some of us are keeping those promises to ourselves. And that's not so bad.

Here are just a few of the things that may contribute to some cities being more conducive to reaching those goals you've set for yourself.

Access to fitness centers - People in areas without sidewalks or fitness facilities may be less inclined to exercise. Also, the financial stress of the last two years may mean not having the income to purchase fitness equipment or memberships to an exercise facility.

Higher median incomes - This coincides with the above factor. Cities, where residents get a larger paycheck, have access to many of the things that may make it easier to stick to your goals.

Access to healthy food options - Once again, if you live in an area with access to fresh produce, lean meats, and other healthy edibles, your odds of sticking to a beneficial eating regimen are better. For those living in a food desert or with fast food establishments as the only dining option, health resolutions are nearly impossible.

Good school systems - Apparently, we tend to live better lives if we learn how.

A high number of parks, bike trails, and nature areas.

Those are just a few of the reasons why some cities have healthier, happier, more financially solvent residents than others.

So, as you can see, that is why Sioux Falls is doing pretty well with those New Year's resolutions. Well some of us, anyway!

Source: Wallet Hub

