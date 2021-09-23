Is South Dakota The Best Place For Teachers?

Becoming a teacher can be a rewarding experience. However, some teachers are underpaid and underappreciated. Now more than ever, the world is just realizing how important teachers are. They truly shape the minds of children and prepare them for their futures. Recently, they simultaneously successfully guided children through a global pandemic while still finding innovative solutions to continue teaching their classes.

Unfortunately, the global pandemic did affect students in some adverse ways. For one, some students fell behind in their schoolwork and have experienced significant "learning loss." Despite this challenge, teachers are still prevailing and trying to provide the best education possible for their students.

As a result of the global pandemic, some individuals may wonder which state best supports teachers and recognizes their overall dedication to their profession. Furthermore, South Dakotans may be curious about whether or not South Dakota is ranked as one of the best states for teachers. Our friends at WalletHub took the time to conduct a study to determine the best state for teachers.

When it comes to teachers in South Dakota, it's not the worst state when it comes to being employed as a teacher. However, it's not the best either.

WalletHub researched all 50 states across the country to identify the states that offer teachers the best environment, opportunities, income rates, and student to teacher ratio. So where does South Dakota rank? Somewhere right in the middle at the 27th spot.

In WalletHub's findings, South Dakota actually is one of the worst states when it comes to a teacher's salary. The state has one of the lowest annual salaries in the country. On the other hand, the state has a decent amount of competition and opportunity in the field.

According to WalletHub, here are the best states for teachers. Most of them are located on the east coast.

New York Utah Washington Pennsylvania New Jersey Virginia Maryland Delaware Illinois Connecticut

Some of the worst states for teachers include Nevada, Missouri, and Montana.

If you ever have a moment, please thank some teachers for all the hard work and dedication they put into their profession. They certainly do not have an easy job, but in the end, they become teachers because of their genuine desire to help today’s children become tomorrow’s leaders!