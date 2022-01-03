Is the ‘Pro Image’ in the Empire Mall Going out of Business?

If you're a big sports nut like myself, you will be relieved to hear this news. The Sioux Falls Pro Image in the Empire Mall is NOT closing its doors.

I was in the mall over the weekend and noticed the shelves inside the Pro Image were starting to look a little barren. Then I noticed a big store liquidation sign hanging in the window. The sign read everything must go, all sales are final. When you see something like that, it's typically synonymous with a store that is about to go out of business.

Come to find out, that is not the case in this situation.

A huge relief to a sports fanatic like myself. I have a house that is filled full of sports team apparel and collectibles, so needless to say I was happy to hear I will not be losing one of my favorite go-to locations to purchase these types of items.

On Sunday, I reached out to the store, the employee on duty informed me they're in the process of going through an ownership change and are simply liquidating their current inventory.

Word has it, the ownership change should take effect in late January, or sometime in early February. Once it does, the store will close for a very brief period while they re-stock and get ready to re-open for business once again under the same name, in the same location.

So no need to worry sports fans, Sioux Falls will still have a place in the Empire Mall to score that hat, jersey, sweatshirt, or other pieces of sports apparel, and sports memorabilia from your favorite team.

