Is this Really the Most-Used Slang Term in South Dakota?

What is the most-used slang term in the Mount Rushmore State? For some, it's part of their everyday vocabulary, other's may have no idea what it means.

According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, South Dakotans say one word, in particular, that might make any outsider who hears it scratch their head.

Best Life looked at each of the 50 U.S. states and listed the most-used slang words for them all. For some, like Minnesota, it wasn't much of a surprise. In the land of 10 thousand lakes, the most-used slang is "You Betcha". South Dakota however, is a bit more obscure.

According to Best Life Online, the most-used slang word in South Dakota is cattywampus. What does cattywampus mean, exactly? Here's the definition:

The definition of cattywampus, often spelled catawampus, is not lined up or not arranged correctly, or diagonally. -Your Dictionary

And here are a few examples of it used in a sentence:

After the shocking news, Tricia couldn't settle down and study because her thoughts were all cattywampus.

The unfinished renovation project had left the laundry room cattywampus; the washer and dryer were unhooked, the walls were unpainted and the sink was disconnected. -Your Dictionary

As someone who wasn't born and raised in South Dakota myself, I hadn't heard the word used that much and was skeptical. However, just today I heard someone use "cattywampus" in the office, so it seems to reflect our state pretty well.

To see the full list of the most-used slang words in each state, check out the article from Best Life Online.

Story Source: Best Life Online

Story Source: Your Dictionary