It’s Not Dalvin. Minnesota Receiving Trade Calls for Veteran

The Minnesota Vikings and star running back Dalvin Cook have been trending towards a divorce for some time, but a new report on Wednesday indicates that Cook might not be the only veteran player the team may trade soon.

Ian Rapoport, inside with the NFL Network has a new report out indicating that another Vikings pass rusher could potentially be on the move.

The team parted ways with ZaDarius Smith earlier this offseason via a trade with the Cleveland Browns, and now pass rush running mate Danielle Hunter might be on the move.

Hunter has played exclusively for the Vikings in his career, racking up 71 quarterback sacks since joining the team in 2015.

Last season, Hunter posted 10.5 total sacks while not missing a single game.

We'll see what's to come with the longtime Vikings pass rusher, but the team will assuredly be thin on the edge should they part ways with Hunter.

