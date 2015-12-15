J.J. Redick Bails on Interview for Totally Absurd Reason
J.J. Redick of the Los Angeles Clippers gave the world's shortest interview after his team beat the Detroit Pistons in overtime on Monday night. Why he did so is ridiculous.
First things first, here's Redick's half-hearted, cliched and aborted interview:
Yeah, he then sprints toward the locker room like he was a runner and just heard the starting pistol. So, what gives?
Well, here's the explanation:
Being part of a team requires equal parts trust and ability to take a joke, but it also necessitates you find a way to be quicker than your colleagues. Sadly, Redick was a hair too slow and had to bust out his best dance moves: