Jared Goff Sets NFL Record, Detroit Lions Hook Seattle Seahawks
DETROIT -- — Jared Goff threw a perfect game, setting an NFL record by completing all 18 of his passes to help the Detroit Lions beat the Seattle Seahawks 42-29 Monday night.
“I just gave the game ball to somebody else, so I feel awful,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “I knew he played a heck of a game. I did not know he was perfect.”
Goff also had a touchdown reception for the first time in his career, catching a pass from Amon-Ra St. Brown, and threw one of his two touchdown passes to the All-Pro receiver. Goff and St. Brown are the eighth duo in league history to throw and catch a touchdown from each other.
.
St. Brown lobbed a 7-yard pass to Goff on a trick play in the the third quarter and caught an 8-yard touchdown from the quarterback in the fourth.
“It shows we aren’t the team we want to be,” Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said.
Macdonald went for it on fourth-and-4 from the Detroit 39 early in the fourth and receiver Tyler Lockett negated a first down with pass interference, getting called for running a pick play that freed up Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a catch.
Up next, the Seahawks will host the New York Giants on Sunday night. The Lions, after an off week, play at Dallas on October 13.