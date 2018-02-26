Jordan Bohannon had a chance to sit in the Iowa Hawkeye basketball record books all by himself on Sunday but he choose to miss a free throw on purpose instead.

Bohannon had made 34 free throws in a row and one more would of put him at 35 and all alone as the Hawkeye to make the most consecutive free throws.

However, in doing so, Bohannon would of passed Hawkeye great Chris Street, who unfortunately died during his junior year at Iowa in a car accident.

With Iowa up 8 on Northwestern in the second half and Bohannon going to the line to secure the record, he decided to miss the free throw on purpose so that Street's record would still be upheld.

It was a moment where winning wasn't everything and it gives me chills watching the highlights from yesterday's game.

Iowa would go on to defeat Northwestern on Sunday, 77-70.