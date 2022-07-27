Julio Jones Signing Deal With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Veteran wide receiver Julio Jones has a new home, agreeing to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The seven-time Pro Bowler gives soon-to-be 45-year-old Tom Brady another weapon in Tampa, Florida, as Jones looks to rebound from a down season with the Tennessee Titans.

Jones joins a receiver group with the Bucs that includes holdovers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman, and welcomed Russell Gage -- like Jones, another former Falcon -- this offseason.

Godwin had offseason surgery on a torn ACL suffered late last season. The Bucs opted not to put him on the PUP list to start training camp, but a source told ESPN that they will be cautious with him before letting him practice.

Tampa Bay also brought on veteran Kyle Rudolph last week, a move to shore up its tight end spot in the wake of Rob Gronkowski's retirement.

The Titans released Jones in March, just one season after acquiring him in a trade from the Falcons.

