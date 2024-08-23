Kansas City Chiefs Creed Humphrey NFL’s Highest-Paid Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Creed Humphrey became the highest-paid center in NFL history on Thursday, agreeing to a four-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs that is worth $72 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $50 million in guarantees, sources said.

"He's a heck of a football player, a real good football player," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after Thursday night's 34-21 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears. "He started off that way and he kept it going that way. So we appreciate all he does and we appreciate having him here."

The 25-year-old joined the Chiefs in 2021 as a second-round draft pick from Oklahoma and immediately became a starter. He has been a solid pass protector. In 2023, he ranked second among the NFL's interior offensive linemen in pass block win rate at 98.8%. Ahead of him was his Chiefs teammate, guard Joe Thuney.

The Chiefs' other starting guard, Trey Smith, is entering the final season of his contract. Smith, who came to the Chiefs in the same draft as Humphrey, was third in the NFL in pass block win rate at 96.6%.

