OVERTIME! Chiefs Beat Buccaneers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Chiefs coach Andy Reid watched as the Buccaneers drove down the field in the final minute of regulation, and Baker Mayfield threw a touchdown pass that put Tampa Bay within a 2-point conversion of ending Kansas City's perfect start to the season.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles admitted to giving “very minor” thought to go for 2 before kicking the extra point that sent the game to overtime. “I'm glad he didn't,” Reid said with a smile.

That's because the Chiefs won the ensuing coin toss, and Patrick Mahomes capped a big day — 291 yards passing and three touchdowns on a gimpy ankle — by going 5 for 5 on the only drive of overtime. Kareem Hunt finished it off, along with his 106-yard rushing performance, by plunging into the end zone from 2 yards out to give Kansas City a 30-24 victory on Monday night.

The Chiefs won their 14th straight dating to last season, the longest streak since Carolina started 14-0 in 2014, and they became just the sixth Super Bowl champ to start 8-0 the following season.

The Buccaneers had their chance when Mayfield hit Ryan Miller in the end zone with 27 seconds to go. But rather than go for the win, Bowles decided to kick the extra point — and the Bucs ended up losing for the fourth time in five games.

DeAndre Hopkins had eight catches for 86 yards and two TDs. Travis Kelce had 14 catches for 100 yards.

Up next: Tampa Bay hosts San Francisco on Sunday. Kansas City hosts Denver on Sunday.