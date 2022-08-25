Kansas is Coming to Sioux City

Kansas is bringing their 50th Anniversary Tour to our area.

They'll play at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Friday, October 28 at 7:00 PM.

Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow (August 26).

Kansas was founded in Topeka in 1972 and released their self-titled debut album in March of 1974.

The band's heyday came with three straight top ten albums (Leftoverture, Point of Know Return, and Monolith) between 1976- 79.

Those albums produced four top 40 singles ('Carry On Wayward Son', 'Point of Know Return', 'Dust in the Wind', and 'People of the Southwind').

In all, Kansas has 16 studio albums to their credit and has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide.

The band's current lineup features drummer Phil Ehart and guitarist Richard Willams, who have been with the group since the early days. They've since been joined by bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, and keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin.

Tickets for the Sioux City show are $36, $46, $56, and $75 (plus taxes and fees) and go on sale to the general public, Friday, August 26, at 10:00 AM.

