Kansas, Missouri, and K-State All Climb in the Latest AP Top 25

Another week of entertaining College Football is in the books, and there have been some major shakeups in the latest AP Top 25.

Kansas, fresh off a historic upset over unbeaten Oklahoma, is back in the rankings, and are joined by rival Kansas State, as well as a few other new teams.

Here are the complete rankings following Week 9 of the College Football season:

AP Top 25 college football poll First-place votes in parentheses

1. Georgia (48) 2. Michigan (9) 3. Ohio State (3) 4. Florida State (3) 5. Washington 6. Oregon 7. Texas 8. Alabama 9. Penn State 10. Oklahoma 11. Ole Miss 12. Notre Dame 13. LSU 14. Missouri 15. Louisville 16. Oregon State 17. Air Force 18. Utah 19. Tennessee 20. UCLA 21. Tulane 22. Kansas 23. James Madison 24. USC 25. Kansas State

Kansas took down Oklahoma on Saturday 38-33, and snapped a 18-game losing streak to the Sooners in the process.

It's another big win for the Big 12 in the latest rankings, which has four teams in the rankings, and at least one on the outside looking in:

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 77, North Carolina 54, Liberty 47, Fresno State 16, Miami 11, Arizona 6, Toledo 3, Rutgers 2

Dropped from rankings: North Carolina 17, Duke 20

Source: ESPN.com

