Kansas, Missouri, and K-State All Climb in the Latest AP Top 25
Another week of entertaining College Football is in the books, and there have been some major shakeups in the latest AP Top 25.
Kansas, fresh off a historic upset over unbeaten Oklahoma, is back in the rankings, and are joined by rival Kansas State, as well as a few other new teams.
Here are the complete rankings following Week 9 of the College Football season:
AP Top 25 college football poll
First-place votes in parentheses
|1. Georgia (48)
|2. Michigan (9)
|3. Ohio State (3)
|4. Florida State (3)
|5. Washington
|6. Oregon
|7. Texas
|8. Alabama
|9. Penn State
|10. Oklahoma
|11. Ole Miss
|12. Notre Dame
|13. LSU
|14. Missouri
|15. Louisville
|16. Oregon State
|17. Air Force
|18. Utah
|19. Tennessee
|20. UCLA
|21. Tulane
|22. Kansas
|23. James Madison
|24. USC
|25. Kansas State
Kansas took down Oklahoma on Saturday 38-33, and snapped a 18-game losing streak to the Sooners in the process.
It's another big win for the Big 12 in the latest rankings, which has four teams in the rankings, and at least one on the outside looking in:
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 77, North Carolina 54, Liberty 47, Fresno State 16, Miami 11, Arizona 6, Toledo 3, Rutgers 2
Dropped from rankings: North Carolina 17, Duke 20
Source: ESPN.com
