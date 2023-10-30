Kansas, Missouri, and K-State All Climb in the Latest AP Top 25

Kansas, Missouri, and K-State All Climb in the Latest AP Top 25

Getty Images

Another week of entertaining College Football is in the books, and there have been some major shakeups in the latest AP Top 25.

Kansas, fresh off a historic upset over unbeaten Oklahoma, is back in the rankings, and are joined by rival Kansas State, as well as a few other new teams.

Here are the complete rankings following Week 9 of the College Football season:

AP Top 25 college football poll

First-place votes in parentheses

1. Georgia (48)
2. Michigan (9)
3. Ohio State (3)
4. Florida State (3)
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Penn State
10. Oklahoma
11. Ole Miss
12. Notre Dame
13. LSU
14. Missouri
15. Louisville
16. Oregon State
17. Air Force
18. Utah
19. Tennessee
20. UCLA
21. Tulane
22. Kansas
23. James Madison
24. USC
25. Kansas State

Kansas took down Oklahoma on Saturday 38-33, and snapped a 18-game losing streak to the Sooners in the process.

It's another big win for the Big 12 in the latest rankings, which has four teams in the rankings, and at least one on the outside looking in:

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 77, North Carolina 54, Liberty 47, Fresno State 16, Miami 11, Arizona 6, Toledo 3, Rutgers 2

Dropped from rankings: North Carolina 17, Duke 20

Source: ESPN.com

