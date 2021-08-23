Kevin Garnett’s Jersey to be Retired by Celtics, NOT the Wolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue to drop the ball with the post-career relationship with the greatest player in their franchise's history.

It is nothing new that Kevin Garnett and the Timberwolves have an icy relationship but the one thing that has always perplexed me is that they haven't raised KG's No.21 to the rafters.

Now the Wolves look even more foolish as the team Garnett spent only a few seasons with will honor him before the team that owes all of its notoriety to KG.

The Boston Celtics have announced that they will be retiring Kevin Garnett's No. 5 jerseys that he wore with Boston as he helped them win an NBA title.

Kevin Garnett will have his jersey retired on March 13 as the Boston Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks on ESPN.

Garnett will become the 24th player in Celtics history to have his jersey retired with the organization.

For more information on this decision, the Celtics' current roster, and their 2021-2022 schedule, you can visit the team website.