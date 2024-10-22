Lamar Jackson Leads Streaking Ravens

TAMPA, Fla. -- — Lamar Jackson, who may be playing the best football of his career, made it look easy. The two-time MVP threw for 281 yards and five touchdowns Monday night, helping the Baltimore Ravens overcome an early double-digit deficit and extend their winning streak to five games with a 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson improved to 23-1 against NFC teams, the best mark by a quarterback against an opposing conference in NFL history. He's 3-0 against the Bucs (4-3), who faded after taking a 10-0 lead with help from the 100th TD reception of Mike Evans' career.

Evans departed with a hamstring injury after Baker Mayfield tried to connect with him in the end zone again, and late in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach, leading Bucs receiver Chris Godwin was carted off the field with a left ankle injury.

Get our free mobile app

Jackson completed 17 of 22 passes without an interception, including TD throws of 9 and 4 yards to Mark Andrews. He also tossed scoring passes of 49 yards to Rashod Bateman, 18 yards to Justice Hill, and 11 yards to Derrick Henry, who rushed for 169 yards on 15 carries. Bateman had four catches for 121 yards.

Mayfield finished 31 of 45 passing for 370 yards, three TDs and two interceptions. Evans joined Hall of Famers Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Marvin Harrison, and Terrell Owens as the only players to have at least 100 TD receptions in the first 11 seasons of a career when he caught a 25-yard scoring pass in the first quarter.

Henry's touchdown catch midway through the fourth quarter made it 41-18. The Bucs scored twice in the closing minutes, including after a successful onside kick, the second time the Ravens have failed to recover an opponent's onside kick this season.

Up next: The Ravens take on AFC North rival Cleveland next Sunday. And, the Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons in a battle for first place in the NFC South.