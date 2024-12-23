Packers Activate Key Playmaker for MNF vs. Saints

The Green Bay Packers offense has been very consistent throughout the season, and it could get even better tonight and moving forward.

The team is fourth in yards per game offensively, and seventh in points per game through the first 14 games of the season, and they're now set to get a key figure back tonight against the Saints.

Tight End Luke Musgrave, who has been out since Week 3 with an ankle injury, has officially been activated and will play tonight.

Get our free mobile app

Per ProFootballTalk:

Musgrave has been out since injuring his ankle in Week Four, but he has been practicing with the team and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he will be activated from injured reserve ahead of Green Bay’s game against the Saints. Musgrave was a second-round pick last year and he has 39 catches for 374 yards and a touchdown over his first 15 NFL appearances.

Musgrave and South Dakota native Tucker Kraft have formed quite the duo when healthy for the Packers. Packer fans are hoping that they can rekindle that impact for the final few games of the regular season and the playoffs.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field tonight is set for 7:15. Coverage of the Packers and Saints on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO begins at 7:00!

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

The 12 Best Single-Season Rushing Performances in Packers History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien