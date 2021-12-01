Lane Closures on 10th Street, 41st Street in Sioux Falls

Expect some traffic delays on two of the busiest streets in town while you're out doing your Christmas shopping

The City of Sioux Falls has announced a series of lane closures on East 10th and West 41st Streets.

The lane closure on 41st Street involves the outside eastbound lane between South Marion Road and Interstate 29.

Get our free mobile app

The closure will allow crews to perform underground utility work.

The work should be completed by Friday (December 3) at 4:00 PM.

Google Maps

Meanwhile, on the east side, the outside eastbound lane of East Tenth Street along with the sidewalk on the south side of the street will be closed between South Omaha Avenue and South Lowell Avenue.

The sidewalk and parking lane will also be closed on the east side of Omaha Avenue between East Tenth Street and East Nye Street.

Crews will be performing concrete work for the next two weeks, although traffic control will be removed for the weekends.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.