Lazard, Watkins Headline Packers Wideouts as Draft Approaches

The NFL Draft is under a week away, and the Green Bay Packers remain one of the most wide receiver-needy teams in the league.

The current Packers wide receiver room is a decent blend of youth and experience, but leaves a lot to be desired in terms of top-tier talent.

After shipping veteran Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason in exchange for a pair of high draft picks (#22 and #53 overall), Green Bay will look to find some new key contributors at the position.

Allen Lazard, who posted career highs in catches (40), yards (513), and touchdowns (8) last season, brings back the most in terms of production from last year's group. Lazard enters his fifth season this Fall, and played college football at Iowa State.

The Packers also recently signed veteran Sammy Watkins, who is far removed from his best season, but came on a very team friendly deal. Watkins spent last season in Baltimore, where he finished with a pedestrian 394 receiving yards and 1 touchdown.

Randall Cobb is a fan-favorite and accomplished wideout that is also on the roster, but the soon-to-be 32 year old started just 3 games last season for Green Bay, finishing with 375 yards and 5 scores.

Who knows who all will be available for the Packers in terms of rookie wideouts when they pick in the upcoming draft, but one thing remains certain; they'll need to add to what is a depleted wide receiver corps.

Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, USC's Drake London, and Alabama's Jameson Williams may all potentially be off the board before the Packers pick at #22, so we'll see if a trade down is in the cards, or if the historically conservative Packers stand pat and see who falls to them.

If it's the latter, keep an eye out for Arkansas' Treylon Burks, Georgia's George Pickens, or North Dakota State's Christian Watson to be the first receiver taken by the Green and Gold in this year's draft.

