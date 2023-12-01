Get our free mobile app

When you live in the world of LEGO there seems to be endless adventures. Now that we've turned the page to December when we should also be turning our attention to the slopes, we see many are not snow-covered.

Solution: The LEGO Ski Resort, the LEGO Snow Resort Ski Lift, the LEGO Friends Holiday Ski Slope and Café, the LEGO, well you get the idea.

With thousands of construction possibilities, LEGO has had kids of all ages fascinated with building for decades. One big advantage is how imaginative we get.

Take a look at this new twist from JK Brickworks.

5 MORE LEGO GIFT IDEAS

LEGO Friends Holiday Ski Slope and Café

LEGO Friends Igloo Holiday Adventure

LEGO Friends Snow Resort Off-Roader

LEGO Friends Snow Resort Ski Lift

Lego Ski Lift

Great Bear Ski Valley

