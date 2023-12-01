How LEGO Answers to No Snow In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa[VIDEO]
Get our free mobile app
When you live in the world of LEGO there seems to be endless adventures. Now that we've turned the page to December when we should also be turning our attention to the slopes, we see many are not snow-covered.
Solution: The LEGO Ski Resort, the LEGO Snow Resort Ski Lift, the LEGO Friends Holiday Ski Slope and Café, the LEGO, well you get the idea.
With thousands of construction possibilities, LEGO has had kids of all ages fascinated with building for decades. One big advantage is how imaginative we get.
Take a look at this new twist from JK Brickworks.
5 MORE LEGO GIFT IDEAS
LEGO Friends Holiday Ski Slope and Café
LEGO Friends Igloo Holiday Adventure
LEGO Friends Snow Resort Off-Roader
LEGO Friends Snow Resort Ski Lift
Lego Ski Lift
Great Bear Ski Valley
LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born
<p style="text-align: center;">
BRRRR: The 15 Coldest Cities in America
The list below is from Niche. They put together their list of the coldest cities in the county by looking at which ones had "the coldest average low temperatures during the winter months." Keep scrolling to see the 15 coldest cities in the United States.
Gallery Credit: Dunken
</p>