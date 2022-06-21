Lengthy Closure Planned for Northeast Sioux Falls Street

Drivers on one major North-South road in Northeast Sioux Falls will be looking for detours in the days ahead.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that Six Mile Road will be closed from East 10th Street to West 26th Street.

The closure goes into effect Monday (June 27). The road is scheduled to reopen on August 12.

The work is all part of a major reconstruction of the intersection at Six Mile Road and Arrowhead Parkway (Highway 42) that will eventually impact one mile of Highway 42 and one-half mile of Six Mile Road.

Work will include grading, curb and gutter, storm sewer, PCC pavement, lighting, signals, permanent signing, and pavement marking.

Arrowhead Parkway will remain open to traffic.

Work on the entire $20 million project is expected to be completed in late September of 2023.

The prime contractor for this project is T&R Contracting of Sioux Falls.

