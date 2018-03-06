Lincoln Patriots Lead With Three Metro All-Conference Selections

The Lincoln Patriots will enter the state tournament as the top Metro Conference team and they placed three on the All-Conference list.

Earlier this week we found out the selections for the Metro All-Conference Girls Basketball Team, and today we have the list for the Metro All-Conference Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected from all teams in the Metro Conference.

Ten players were picked from around town for the list with another four listed as honorable mentions. Lincoln leads the way with three players selected to the first team. Roosevelt, Brandon Valley, and Washington each had two on the first team. O'Gorman had a single player picked, but two Knights have been placed with an honorable mention.

Eight seniors and two juniors in total were selected for the first team. There were no sophomores picked unlike the girls team.

2017-18 Metro All-Conference Boys Basketball Team

Diang Gatlauk, Lincoln, Senior

Alex Glanzer, Lincoln, Senior

Jared Jaros, Lincoln, Junior

Evan Talcott, Brandon Valley, Junior

Cade Terveer, Brandon Valley, Senior

Jackson Reiff, Roosevelt, Senior

Jimmy Lauer, Roosevelt, Senior

Logan Uttecht, Washington, Senior

Zach Heins, Washington, Senior

Jaron Zwagerman, O'Gorman, Senior

Honorable Mentions

Michael Statz, O'Gorman, Senior

Isaac Struck, O'Gorman, Senior

Peyton Riggs, Roosevelt, Senior

Topher Zahn, Washington, Senior

Lincoln (3rd seed), Washington (4th seed), and O'Gorman (8th seed) qualified for the state tournament following wins in the Round of 16.