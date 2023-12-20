Early Signing Day Recap for South Dakota and SDSU Football

SDSU and USD both are programs that continue to reach new heights.

On Wednesday, the college football world was ablaze with news of early signees for the 2024 class making their commitments.

Both USD and SDSU received a ton of commitments, and we're here to recap the haul for both area FCS programs.

Get our free mobile app

First, for USD, they signed a total of 19 athletes (3 from South Dakota), and also announced 3 additional incoming transfers:

GoYotes.com GoYotes.com loading...

It's a huge haul for Coach Bob Nielson and the Coyotes. Fresh off of a dominant season in which they finished with a 10-3 record and a first-ever appearance in the FCS Playoff Quarterfinals.

For the SDSU Jackrabbits, their season is ongoing; they're set to take on the Montana Grizzlies for the FCS Title on January 7th, but they also cleaned up on the recruiting trail. The Jackrabbits landed a total of 29 commitments, which includes two transfers:

attachment-Screenshot 2023-12-20 153424 loading...

Here are the other players that plan to be a part of next year's class:

attachment-Screenshot 2023-12-20 153515 loading...

Lastly for the Jacks, they also landed a pair of transfers, Defensive Lineman Marcus Hicks (Oklahoma) and Cornerback Colby Humphrey (Northern Arizona).

For a full write up and a snippet on each recuit, visit the team's official pages below.

Sources: GoJacks and GoYotes

The 5 States That Produce Best College Football Players When it comes to college football, five states produce more elite talent than the rest. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather

11 Famous People from South Dakota OK, so we're not Hollywood, but there are a number of famous people who were born in the Rushmore State. Here's a list of 10 famous people who were born in South Dakota

Gallery Credit: Danny V