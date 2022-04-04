So many benefits to living in South Dakota, where do we begin. Clean air, low crime, low tax rate, and beautiful wide-open landscapes. There are world-class entertainment events and an outdoor mecca of activities to choose from.

All in all South Dakota is a damn fine place to live, raise a family and live out your days.

Ever wonder how you'll die? If you're like me, I'd rather not know.

When we bring in the analytical side of this from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we see that most people living in South Dakota die of heart disease and cancers:

Heart Disease

Cancer

Accidents

Chronic Lower Respiratory Diseases

Stroke

Alzheimer’s Disease

Diabetes

Kidney Disease

Septicemia

Suicide

The most up-to-date information on record finds a person living in South Dakota will live to the age of about 79 years.

In the Upper Plains and Upper Midwest states that's about the norm, give or take 3-5 years.

As a younger person, you wouldn't have paid attention so much to the things you ate or the amount of exercise that was a part of your daily routine. But now?

Me too!

