Sioux Falls HelloFresh Eaters: Check Your Ground Beef Now

Normally, people try to eat healthy meals. One food delivery service that people can use to kick-start their healthy journey is HelloFresh.

HelloFresh provides its subscribers with nutritious recipes and ingredients to make delicious meals. However, one of the ingredients that HelloFresh provides is actually making people sick.

Food Safety News is reporting that a new outbreak of E. coli infections are being linked to the ground beef from the HelloFreshmeal kits. Despite this concern, HelloFresh has yet to announce an official recall of its ground beef. For now, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert. Representatives at HelloFresh are more concerned that these ground beef packages are sitting in its subscribers' freezers. This is the latest information from Food Safety News:

The meal kits containing the ground beef subject to the public health alert were shipped to consumers from July 2 to July 21. The 10-ounce plastic vacuum-packed containers are 85 percent lean and have one of the following codes: EST#46481 L1 22 155 or EST#46481 L5 22 155. The codes are on the side of the packaging. The ground beef packages also have EST.46841 printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.) is currently working with the Food Safety and Inspection Service to identify the states that are most affected by this public health alert.

For the record, anyone who is infected with E. coli should visit a doctor as soon as possible. Some signs of E. coli include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. You might also develop a fever. Patients typically recover from E. coli after five to seven days.

More information about this E. coli outbreak can be found here.

