Brandon Valley Head Football Coach Chad Garrow Passes Away

One of the best men to ever roam the sideline of a high school football game in the state of South Dakota has passed away.

Brandon Valley head football coach Chad Garrow passed away at the age of 55 on Friday after a battle with brain cancer.

During his tenure as Brandon's head coach, Garrow guided the Lynx to 131 wins and two Class AAA state titles.

In addition to being Brandon Valley's head football coach, Garrow also coached the relays and sprints for their track and field team as well.

But with Chad Garrow, it extended much farther than between the lines, and his impact on the Brandon community reached much farther than the football field.

It is rare in this day and age to hear only nice things about someone, but constantly around the Sioux Empire, I've only heard good things about Coach Garrow.

Throughout his battle, Coach Garrow continued to show the same grit and determination that made him one of the best at his craft in the entire state.

Tons of kind words, support, and memories have been shared on social media since his passing.

He is survived by his wife Melissa and their three children, AJ, Savannah and Alicia.