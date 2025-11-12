We've reached the final chapter of the South Dakota High School football season, and it all comes down to championship matchups inside the DakotaDome.

The action gets started on Thursday, and will conclude with a pair of matchups on Saturday inside the Dome.

Here are the matchups and schedule for the State Championship games this season:

Thursday, November 13 Class 9B – 11:00 AM CT

#2 Avon (10-1) vs. #1 St. Mary’s (11-0) Class 9AA – 7:00 PM CT

#2 Elkton-Lake Benton (10-1) vs. #1 Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (11-0) --

Friday, November 14 Class 9A – 10:00 AM CT

#7 Howard (9-2) vs. #1 Wall (11-0) Class 11B – 2:00 PM CT

#2 St. Thomas More (11-0) vs. #1 Elk Point-Jefferson (11-0) Class 11AA – 7:00 PM CT

#3 Pierre T.F. Riggs (8-3) vs. #1 Yankton (9-2) --

Saturday, November 15

Class 11A – 12:00 Noon CT

#3 Lennox (9-2) vs. #1 Sioux Falls Christian (11-0)

Class 11AAA – 5:00 PM CT

#2 Sioux Falls Lincoln (10-1) vs. #1 Brandon Valley (10-1)

--

For the latest news regarding the matchups, parking, ticketing, and more, visit the official site here.

