We've whittled our way down to just 4 teams remaining in each class of the South Dakota High School football playoffs.

In 11AAA on Thursday Night, there was one seed-upset, as 5th-seeded Harrisburg picked up an impressive 17-3 road win over 4-seed O'Gorman.

In 11A, undefeated Sioux Falls Christian shut out Rapid City Christian to punch their ticket to the State Semifinals.

Here's a look at the latest brackets by class:

Class 11AAA

SDHSAA - GoBound SD SDHSAA - GoBound SD loading...

Class 11AA

SDHSAA - GoBound SD SDHSAA - GoBound SD loading...

Class 11A

SDHSAA - GoBound SD SDHSAA - GoBound SD loading...

Class 11B

SDHSAA - GoBound SD SDHSAA - GoBound SD loading...

Class 9AA

SDHSAA - GoBound SD SDHSAA - GoBound SD loading...

Class 9A

SDHSAA - GoBound SD SDHSAA - GoBound SD loading...

Class 9B

SDHSAA - GoBound SD SDHSAA - GoBound SD loading...

All Nations 9A

SDHSAA - GoBound SD SDHSAA - GoBound SD loading...

All Nations 9B

SDHSAA - GoBound SD SDHSAA - GoBound SD loading...

Source: GoBound SD - Brackets via SDHSAA

