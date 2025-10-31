The Final Four: Updated South Dakota HS Football Brackets
We've whittled our way down to just 4 teams remaining in each class of the South Dakota High School football playoffs.
In 11AAA on Thursday Night, there was one seed-upset, as 5th-seeded Harrisburg picked up an impressive 17-3 road win over 4-seed O'Gorman.
In 11A, undefeated Sioux Falls Christian shut out Rapid City Christian to punch their ticket to the State Semifinals.
Here's a look at the latest brackets by class:
Class 11AAA
Class 11AA
Class 11A
Class 11B
Class 9AA
Class 9A
Class 9B
All Nations 9A
All Nations 9B
Source: GoBound SD - Brackets via SDHSAA
