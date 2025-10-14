The Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers picked up a big win on Friday Night over Harrisburg and have been rewarded in the latest SD Media High School football poll.

The Cavaliers are now 5-2, and beat Harrisburg 31-28 on Friday Night.

They are now the #3 team in the 11AAA High School football poll.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the latest release:

Class 11AAA

1. Brandon Valley (24) 7-0 124 1

2. Lincoln (1) 6-1 101 2

3. Jefferson 5-2 75 5

4. Harrisburg 5-2 45 3

5. O’Gorman 4-3 21 4

Receiving votes: Washington 9.

Class 11AA

1. Huron (23) 6-1 122 1

2. Yankton (2) 5-2 95 4

3. Pierre 4-3 77 5

4. Spearfish 5-2 29 RV

5. Tea Area 5-2 26 2

Receiving votes: Sturgis 19, Watertown 6, Brookings 1.

Class 11A

1. SF Christian (25) 7-0 125 1

2. Dell Rapids 6-1 98 2

3. West Central 5-2 69 4

4. Lennox 5-2 55 5

5. Madison 5-2 21 3

Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 7.

Class 11B

1. Elk Point-Jefferson (20) 7-0 120 1

2. St. Thomas More (5) 7-0 100 2

3. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 7-0 78 3

4. Clark/Willow Lake 6-1 48 5

5. Wagner 5-2 15 RV

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 9, Deuel 5.

Class 9AA

1. Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (22) 7-0 122 1

2. Hamlin (3) 7-0 100 2

3. Elkton-Lake Benton 6-1 77 3

4. Parkston 6-1 47 4

5. Hill City 7-1 19 5

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 5, Bon Homme 4, Britton-Hecla 1.

Class 9A

1. Wall (24) 7-0 124 1

2. Warner (1) 7-0 99 2

3. Howard 6-1 69 4

4. Alcester-Hudson 5-2 41 3

5. Ipswich 6-1 27 RV

Receiving votes: Philip 12, Platte-Geddes 3.

Class 9B

1. Avon (17) 7-0 116 2

2. St. Mary’s (8) 7-0 108 3

3. Herreid/Selby Area 6-2 64 5

4. Sully Buttes 6-1 53 1

5. Faulkton Area 4-3 29 4

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lutheran 5.

Recent Dakota Marker History Between NDSU and SDSU Gallery Credit: Bert Remien