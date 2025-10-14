Sioux Falls Jefferson Leaps in Latest South Dakota HS FB Poll
The Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers picked up a big win on Friday Night over Harrisburg and have been rewarded in the latest SD Media High School football poll.
The Cavaliers are now 5-2, and beat Harrisburg 31-28 on Friday Night.
They are now the #3 team in the 11AAA High School football poll.
Here's a look at the latest release:
Class 11AAA
1. Brandon Valley (24) 7-0 124 1
2. Lincoln (1) 6-1 101 2
3. Jefferson 5-2 75 5
4. Harrisburg 5-2 45 3
5. O’Gorman 4-3 21 4
Receiving votes: Washington 9.
Class 11AA
1. Huron (23) 6-1 122 1
2. Yankton (2) 5-2 95 4
3. Pierre 4-3 77 5
4. Spearfish 5-2 29 RV
5. Tea Area 5-2 26 2
Receiving votes: Sturgis 19, Watertown 6, Brookings 1.
Class 11A
1. SF Christian (25) 7-0 125 1
2. Dell Rapids 6-1 98 2
3. West Central 5-2 69 4
4. Lennox 5-2 55 5
5. Madison 5-2 21 3
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 7.
Class 11B
1. Elk Point-Jefferson (20) 7-0 120 1
2. St. Thomas More (5) 7-0 100 2
3. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 7-0 78 3
4. Clark/Willow Lake 6-1 48 5
5. Wagner 5-2 15 RV
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 9, Deuel 5.
Class 9AA
1. Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (22) 7-0 122 1
2. Hamlin (3) 7-0 100 2
3. Elkton-Lake Benton 6-1 77 3
4. Parkston 6-1 47 4
5. Hill City 7-1 19 5
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 5, Bon Homme 4, Britton-Hecla 1.
Class 9A
1. Wall (24) 7-0 124 1
2. Warner (1) 7-0 99 2
3. Howard 6-1 69 4
4. Alcester-Hudson 5-2 41 3
5. Ipswich 6-1 27 RV
Receiving votes: Philip 12, Platte-Geddes 3.
Class 9B
1. Avon (17) 7-0 116 2
2. St. Mary’s (8) 7-0 108 3
3. Herreid/Selby Area 6-2 64 5
4. Sully Buttes 6-1 53 1
5. Faulkton Area 4-3 29 4
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lutheran 5.
Recent Dakota Marker History Between NDSU and SDSU
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
The Top 10 Rushers All-Time in Kansas City Chiefs History
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien