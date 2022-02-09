Longtime Iowa Hawkeyes Announcer Passes Away

It was a tough weekend for the Iowa Hawkeye fan base and Athletic Department as they lost one of their own.

Longtime Iowa Hawkeyes basketball announcer and former player, Mac McCausland passed away at the age of 75 at his home in Las Vegas, NV.

McCausland played under Coach Ralph Miller and graduated from the University of Iowa in 1969.

He would go on to have a career in insurance, but his passion was Iowa basketball and that was never more clear than when you would listen to him broadcast games in the 1980's and 1990's.

Growing up watching Iowa basketball with my Grandfather in Hawarden, IA, I can vividly remember countless games I watched with Mac on the call.

He was one of a kind and had such a passion for Iowa basketball and the people that were a part of the program.

Mac's son Kent would go on to star at Iowa as well as a sharpshooter who was one of the best shooters for the Hawkeyes over the years.

Mac McCausland delivered many wonderful calls for the Iowa Hawkeyes and will truly be missed.

For more information on the passing of Mac McCausland, the Iowa men's basketball team and news surrounding the team, you can visit their website.