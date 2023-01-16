Luverne Minnesota Native Ossenfort Hired as AZ Cardinals GM

Following a disappointing and often tumultuous season, the Arizona Cardinals have officially made the first move of a new era, hiring a General Manager.

Per a tweet from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the franchise will hire Tennessee Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort as their new GM.

Ossenfort is a native of Luverne, Minnesota, and attended Minnesota-Morris. He also began his career in the NFL as an intern with the Minnesota Vikings.

Here is the official tweet:

Ossenfort has spent the majority of his NFL career with the New England Patriots organization, and joins the Cardinals after just three seasons with the Titans.

Ossenfort succeeds ousted Cardinals GM Steve Keim, who held the position for 10 years prior to his firing earlier this month.

The next step for the Cardinals is to interview and hire a new Head Coach to pair with veteran QB Kyler Murray.

Sources: Ian Rapoport Twitter and Monti Ossenfort Wikipedia