Make Sure Your Sioux Falls Dogs Don’t Eat This At Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving holiday only means one thing. Food and lots of it. It's a time to gather with family and friends to enjoy a delicious turkey and those awesome side dishes. It's also one of the major holidays that dogs hope to have a little taste of all that yummy food.

If you decide to sneak a little Thanksgiving treat in for your dogs this year, keep in mind the menu items that dogs need to avoid at all costs.

Believe it or not, the number one food choice on your Thanksgiving table to keep dogs away from are the turkey bones and the turkey's skin. Some dog owners might be thinking this is a little odd because dogs usually enjoy chewing on bones. According to the American Kennel Club, turkey bones can be dangerous for our four-legged friends. Turkey bones "can potentially cause damage to your pet’s digestive tract, the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) recommends keeping them out of reach." Dogs should also stay away from mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, and ham.

So no bones for your pets this Thanksgiving. However, there are some foods that your dogs can enjoy at the Thanksgiving table.

Five foods that are perfectly safe to give your dogs this Thanksgiving include the following:

Turkey Meat

Sweet Potatoes

Apples Without Seeds

Pumpkin

Green Beans

Make sure you make a little plate for your favorite, furry friend this Thanksgiving holiday. They are part of the family, so they deserve a little turkey too!

