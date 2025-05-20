Manley Tire and Oil in Manley, Minnesota, wants you to get ‘Manley' for Dad this Father's Day!

ESPN Sioux Falls got together with our friends over at Manley Tire and Oil and put together a fantastic Father's Day gift package.

This year's Manley for Dad winner will receive:

One set of 4 Bridgestone or Firestone Truck/SUV tires

One (1) oil change

One (1) alignment package

To enter, simply fill out the form below. Tell us who you are and the name of your dad!

ENTER STARTING May 25, 2025

You can nominate your Dad through Thursday, June 12, 2025, and the winner will be drawn at random and announced Friday, June 13, 2025.

If you still need to get the dad in your life a gift for Father's Day (which is on Sunday, June 15 this year), what better gift than one of peace of mind knowing that her vehicle is now tuned up and ready to go!

