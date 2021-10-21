People in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and many other states have been sickened by tainted onions. Check your pantry, fridge, and freezer for these onions.

The CDC is saying if you don't know where your onions came from, throw them out. Due to a salmonella outbreak in 37 states that has sickened over 600 people and caused the hospitalization of 129 people in the U.S.

You are asked to check cupboards and coolers for these onions. And if you can’t tell where they are from, throw them away.

The Center For Disease Control is saying do not buy or eat any whole fresh red, white, or yellow onions if they were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc.

Throw away any whole red, white, or yellow onions you have at home that do not have a sticker or packaging. These onions may have stickers or packaging indicating the brand ProSource Inc. and the country Mexico where they were grown.

If you can’t tell where the onions are from, don’t buy or eat them. Wash surfaces and containers these onions may have touched using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Some people, especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

