CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds — her 17th double-double in 18 games this season — and No. 22 Iowa rolled past Illinois 94-75 on Sunday.

Gustafson made all eight of her field-goal attempts in the first half and scored 17 points when Iowa took a 55-45 lead after shooting 72 percent. The Hawkeyes (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten) extended their lead to 14 points after three and led by as many as 22 in the final quarter.

Gustafson, the nation's scoring leader at 26.1 per game and top Big Ten rebounder at 13.1 coming into Sunday's game, finished 12-of-14 shooting. Tania Davis added 19 points, Kathleen Doyle 17 and Hannah Stewart 13. The Hawkeyes shot 62 percent, made half of their 22 3-point attempts and outscored the Illini 46-28 in the paint.

Brandi Beasley scored 21 points, Alex Wittinger 20, Arieal Scott 15 with four 3-pointers, and Cierra Rice 11 for Illinois (9-9, 1-6), which lost its fourth straight.

