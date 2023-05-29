At the end of this Memorial Day weekend, what will you say that mattered most?

Was it all the yard work you got caught up on? Entertaining hosting family and friends. That honey-do list that's been piling up. Or was it that "I made the best damn barbecue ribs of all time" moment?

The one thing I made sure of doing was to put out our American flag each day and proudly display her as a reminder of our patriotism and profound gratitude to the men and women who have given of themselves so we may remain free.

To say thanks to my family members who served. To say thanks to my friends who have served. To say thank you to those at the cemeteries I passed.

MEMORIAL DAY

Old military dog tags - Thank You SilverV/ThinkStock loading...

One of the most observed military days is the last Monday in May, Memorial Day. Not to be confused with Veterans Day, Memorial Day is a solemn day to reflect on those veterans and military personnel who are deceased.

American Female Soldier saluting in front of American Flags MivPiv/ThinkStock loading...

Local cemeteries will glow with wreaths, flowers, and American flags placed at the gravesites of fallen and former veterans. The Arlington National Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony is one of the most watched events on this day.

It's my hope that one day the children of today will take great pride in our country as I do today.

